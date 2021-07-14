Sean Hannity: Why are Democrats, Dr. Fauci still obsessed with masks?

Sean Hannity called out Dr. Fauci and other Democrats’ "obsession" over masks and potentially mandating coronavirus vaccines. Hannity pointed out Tuesday that these demands should make any American wonder if these figures are actually "trusting the science." Dr. Fauci said Tuesday that kids as young as three should wear masks, despite studies showing children now have a very low chance of getting sick, while New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said children will still have to wear masks in schools.

FAUCI BLASTED FOR SAYING 'NO DOUBT' CHILDREN 3 YEARS AND OLDER SHOULD WEAR MASKS

SEAN HANNITY: What happened to trusting the science, Comrade de Blasio? The vaccines work, right? Now, vaccines are available to anyone who's older than 12. According to the Cleveland Clinic, those who already had COVID, they now have immunity, thus suggesting they don't need any vaccine.

So why are Democrats still obsessed with masks and now even moving towards forcing vaccines on people? Yesterday, the Biden administration announced they're supporting any local efforts to mandate - you heard me right - mandate the vaccine. Mandate? Really? Do we have freedom? Medical privacy? Is Dr. Biden smarter than your personal doctor? Does he know anything about your private medical history?

