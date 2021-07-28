Hannity exclusive: Sara Carter encounters sick migrants crossing border into US

Investigative reporter Sara Carter encountered a group of migrants near the southern border of La Joya, Texas on Wednesday who were so sick they needed immediate medical attention.

One migrant Carter attended to had a severe nosebleed and appeared to be struggling under the intense heat. The reporter told "Hannity" the woman showed possible symptoms of COVID-19 as her two-year-old daughter looked on.

Carter stressed there’s just not enough help to care for the thousands of migrants falling ill on the long road to the U.S.

"There’s just not enough people working, manpower, to process the need here at the border," she said. "I don’t know what we need to show here to express what’s going on here."

Carter said the group had been walking for more than a month from Honduras. But it’s more than just an immigration crisis, she expressed, it’s also national security and humanitarian crises.

"It’s incredibly harrowing… to come across so many people that were coming across the border that were very ill," she said.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez told Carter occurrences like these are on the rise daily and are beginning to affect the health of border patrol agents.

"This is a situation, though, that happens every single day and something that the Biden administration… border patrol agents are saying is not paying attention to," Carter said. "It’s endangering both U.S. lives as well as the migrants who are crossing."

Carter explained that the EMTs have taken the ill woman into custody and it is unclear how long she’ll be separated from her daughter.