Hannity: Democrats have 'obsessive-compulsive' need to impeach Trump

Democrats and the mainstream media have revealed an "obsessive-compulsive" need to impeach former President Donald Trump, Sean Hannity told viewers following the first day of proceedings in the Senate trial Tuesday.

The impeachment "charade" serves only "the Democratic Party and their obsessive-compulsive need to impeach Donald Trump and avenge the results of 2016," the "Hannity" host said. "They never got over it, [and] they never will."

The Senate voted to proceed earlier Tuesday with the trial of the former president on a single article of impeachment following approximately four hours of arguments delivered by Trump's legal team and House impeachment managers.

At least 17 Republicans would need to vote to convict Trump in order to reach the two-thirds vote threshold, assuming all Democrats held the party line.

"What we are witnessing on Capitol Hill is a complete and total waste of taxpayer time, your time, your money, your resources," Hannity said later Tuesday.

"This will solve nothing, improve nothing, it will not make your life better in any way, and will not unite the country, like Joe [Biden] says he wants to do."

"It will not ease tensions in the country," the host continued, "and will not create a single job, will not provide necessary COVID relief and a more organized distribution of the Donald Trump vaccine."