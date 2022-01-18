Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash
Published

Hannity: Democratic Party and its media mob allies 'in an utter state of chaos'

Biden is 'struggling in every single way,' the 'Hannity' host said

By Graham Colton | Fox News
Hannity: Biden is not competent to serve Video

Hannity: Biden is not competent to serve

The 'Hannity' host pulls back the curtain on the Biden administration and his party at large in his opening monologue.

Sean Hannity laid out the chaotic state of the left-wing establishment in Tuesday's opening monologue of "Hannity."

"Tonight, the Democratic Party, their close allies in the mob in the media are in an utter state of chaos," he said. "Poll numbers imploding. [President] Biden struggling in every single way. Many are in a state of despair. Some are predictably smearing their political opponents as racist. Others in Congress are throwing in the towel, retiring en masse. They want out completely. At least one media outlet is calling for the National Guard to round up unvaccinated Americans who dare to leave their homes."

DEMOCRATS PLAY WITH FILIBUSTER FIRE

NBC News reported that Biden administration officials believe they have what Hannity called a "messaging problem."

"In other words, even the White House, they know what we've been telling you, even in the early days of the election, that Joe Biden is incapable of communicating well," he reacted. "Dazed, confused, confounded, mumbling, bumbling, stumbling. A complete cognitive mess."

"This won't work well for any of them," the Fox News host added. "In fact, at this stage in life, he's really not able to do much of anything well at all."

    President Joe Biden.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    Demonstrators gathered at the Landmark Center before marching during a protest against Boston's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.  (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.   (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Hannity reported that Biden "has been almost entirely M.I.A." for the last four days, "holed up in an office somewhere, prepping, studying for tomorrow's big press conference."

"Now think about that," Hannity implored. "We have a president who is so mentally incompetent that he has to spend four long days prepping for what would be for anybody else a routine press conference, and they're trying to hide it by running it at 4 p.m. [EST]."

That is 1 p.m. PST, "right in the middle of the In-N-Out Burger rush that takes place out there," Hannity noted.

"So make no mistake: Joe Biden is not competent to serve, and that is clear and obvious and transparent to everyone."

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.