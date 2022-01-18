Hannity: Democratic Party and its media mob allies 'in an utter state of chaos'

Sean Hannity laid out the chaotic state of the left-wing establishment in Tuesday's opening monologue of "Hannity."

"Tonight, the Democratic Party, their close allies in the mob in the media are in an utter state of chaos," he said. "Poll numbers imploding. [President] Biden struggling in every single way. Many are in a state of despair. Some are predictably smearing their political opponents as racist. Others in Congress are throwing in the towel, retiring en masse. They want out completely. At least one media outlet is calling for the National Guard to round up unvaccinated Americans who dare to leave their homes."

DEMOCRATS PLAY WITH FILIBUSTER FIRE

NBC News reported that Biden administration officials believe they have what Hannity called a "messaging problem."

"In other words, even the White House, they know what we've been telling you, even in the early days of the election, that Joe Biden is incapable of communicating well," he reacted. "Dazed, confused, confounded, mumbling, bumbling, stumbling. A complete cognitive mess."

"This won't work well for any of them," the Fox News host added. "In fact, at this stage in life, he's really not able to do much of anything well at all."

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Hannity reported that Biden "has been almost entirely M.I.A." for the last four days, "holed up in an office somewhere, prepping, studying for tomorrow's big press conference."

"Now think about that," Hannity implored. "We have a president who is so mentally incompetent that he has to spend four long days prepping for what would be for anybody else a routine press conference, and they're trying to hide it by running it at 4 p.m. [EST]."

That is 1 p.m. PST, "right in the middle of the In-N-Out Burger rush that takes place out there," Hannity noted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So make no mistake: Joe Biden is not competent to serve, and that is clear and obvious and transparent to everyone."