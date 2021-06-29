Hannity: Claims that GOP played role in 'defund police' push is 'most blatant lie' in modern American politics

After a year of violence and mayhem throughout the nation, "almost no one" in the U.S. supports the "insane defund the police movement", "Hannity" host Sean Hannity exclaimed Tuesday night.

Hannity asserted that the violence seen in American cities is "out of control" and "instead of cracking down and restoring law and order," Democrats have "slashed" police budgets and officers are now being told to "stand back and stand down" when protecting Americans.

Citing new Harvard Harris and Pew polls which show only 18% of Americans support the "defund the police" movement and 70% of African Americans have a "favorable view" of law enforcement, Hannity claimed Democrats have "sat idly by" and spent the past year "vilifying the police, defunding and dismantling."

Hannity went on to slam Democrats and the Biden administration over recent suggestions that Republicans were actually those responsible for the "defund the police" movement. "They're [Democrats] saying they're [GOP] the ones that want to defund the police. OK, I'm not making this up," he said.

The comments come following recent statements from Biden administration and Democrat lawmakers suggesting Americans have been misguided on who actually spearheaded the push for defunding police departments and subsequent historic rise in violent crime rates across the nation.

"Where are the so-called fact-checkers at The Washington Post or fake news CNN or PolitiFact, maybe they want to weigh in on this one," Hannity said. "Just might be the most blatant lie in modern American politics. But you don't have to take my word for it because we actually have proof. It's called videotape. Thank God for videotape."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "radical socialist base" of the Democratic Party "demanded" that law enforcement be defunded, Hannity argued. "They did it. Democratic leaders in the House and the Senate, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, they all agreed," he said. "Local Democrats on the city-state level then ripped billions of dollars out of police budgets, New York, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis. That's just a start."

"They reduce the size of their police force. They let violent criminals out of jail. They stop prosecuting a multitude of very serious crimes, including violent crimes," he argued. "And predictably, violent crime is skyrocketing. And now Democrats, they want to blame Republicans. OK, our memories might be short, but they're not that short. And the Democratic Party thinks that we, the American people, must be that gullible and stupid."