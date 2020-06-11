Hannity blasts Washington gov, Seattle mayor amid CHAZ chaos: 'Doing nothing to protect their people'

Sean Hannity ripped Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Thursday for allowing demonstrators to take over a six-block area of Seattle, which they have dubbed the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" (CHAZ).

"Once again, a big liberal city has completely now lost control of what is a critical situation ..." Hannity began. "Look what's going on in Seattle. It is so bad that a bizarre group of these loosely affiliated anarchists and other losers have literally now taken over six city blocks in one of Seattle's most prominent neighborhoods.

"Dozens of homes, now under siege without any police protection. A police precinct is now under anarchist control," the host went on.

"Governor Inslee, what are you doing? Nothing up to this point."

INSLEE MOCKED FOR PLEADING IGNORANCE ON SEATTLE ANARCHIST TAKEOVER

On Wednesday, Inslee told reporters he was not aware of the situation in Seattle. The protesters have declared the CHAZ to be a "cop-free zone" while demanding that Mayor Jenny Durkan step down if she refuses to defund the city's police department.

"The real problem for anyone with eyes to see and a functioning brain, is that Seattle's Democratic mayor [and] Washington's Democratic governor, they are doing nothing to protect their people and restore order, protect life, protect property," said Hannity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The citizens of Seattle are now literally in danger and are watching it in real-time [as] these Democratic so-called leaders are ... looking the other way as a group of idiot anarchists destroy their own city."

Fox News' Tyler Olsen contributed to this report.