Hannity blasts 'struggling' Biden for 'wreaking havoc' on economy with 'Green New Deal agenda'

More than two weeks into his presidency, Joe Biden remains "very weak, frail [and] cognitively struggling" while "his Green New Deal agenda is wreaking havoc on what could've been a robust recovery," Sean Hannity said Friday.

"Thousands of high-paying, career union jobs instantly vanished ... after Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline with the stroke of a pen," the "Hannity" host said. "And thousands more of those jobs [were] also lost when he stopped border wall construction. Guess what? Hundreds of thousands of high-paying career jobs will also be gone as Joe follows through on his promise and his plan to cancel all oil and gas pipelines [in] ANWR, Alaska, something that Donald Trump opened up."

"It's very clear our economy is still in trouble," Biden told reporters earlier Friday. "We added just 6,000 private sector jobs in the country last month. Overall, we added 49,000 jobs, and this at a time when we have more than 10 million people out of work ... These aren't Democrats or Republicans. They're Americans and they're suffering."

"You caused that," Hannity fired back. "You got them the pink slips. You ensured their careers would derail and their dreams and hopes [would be] shattered with it; and as predicted, we are now entering Joe Biden's Dark Winter and it's only going to get darker.

"Millions out of work and no ability to pay their rent and mortgage and health insurance or car or truck payment and put food on the table, and this comes as the Biden administration is opening the floodgates at our southern border.

"Not only didn't Biden stop the border wall construction," the host went on, "but now he is reviving the Obama-era policy of 'catch and release.' That means that illegal immigrants apprehended at the border, they will simply be released into American cities. I wonder if they will show up for their court dates. I doubt it."