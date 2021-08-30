Hannity calls on Biden to resign for abandoning US citizens in Afghanistan

Fox News host Sean Hannity demanded President Biden resign Monday for "lying" to the American people about his pledge to stay in Afghanistan until every citizen is evacuated.

"Apparently Joe Biden was telling all of us an outright lie," Hannity told viewers after the last U.S. plane departed Kabul. "This transcends politics, this is [for] a Democrat, Republican, conservative, or liberal. Everybody should see it right here."

BIDEN BREAKS PROMISE TO STAY IN AFGHANISTAN

The host referenced Biden's earlier interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, where he pledged on Aug. 18 that the U.S. military objective in Afghanistan was to get "everyone" out, including Americans and Afghan allies and their families.

Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. on Monday however announced Monday evening that the last of the U.S. troops stationed at the Kabul airport had left, even though hundreds of Americans likely remain.

Hannity called the debacle "the worst self-inflicted foreign policy in American history," and demanded that "everyone involved" be fired.

"The secretary of state, Blinken, fired," Hannity said. "Jake Sullivan, fired. They all need to be held responsible for this unmitigated disaster. Yes, Joe Biden too, fired," he said.

"Under Joe Biden, the terrorist called all the shots," the host continued. "Let’s stop lying to ourselves right here. The Taliban is a terrorist group. He [Biden] said the Taliban has made commitments on safe passage…. Joe, you've got to be kidding."

Hannity said the withdrawal has only appeared to emphasize President Biden's declining cognitive state.

"We know he is declining quickly, cognitively," the host said. "I know he has soup for brains, but surely someone in the administration remembers 9/11 of 2001."