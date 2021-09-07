Gutfeld slams phrase ‘the world is watching’ as Afghanistan suffers: ‘Means nothing’ if there’s no action

Afghanistan is under Taliban control and "The Five" co-host Greg Gutfeld argued it’s not the time to infer that the world has its eyes on the evolving disaster when nothing is being done to mend it.

"Can we ban the phrase, finally, ‘the world is watching’?" he proposed. "Because nobody cares if the world is watching."

Gutfeld pointed out that the current Taliban government continues to beat, abuse and oppress Afghan citizens without any consquences.

"So ‘the whole world is watching’ means nothing if you’re not doing anything after watching," he said. "It’s like people hold up smartphones while you’re being attacked, it’s like, could you help me? Put down the phone and help me!"

The co-host described the U.S. withdrawal as "so royally screwed up" that it may be impossible to "unscrew," likening the situation to a car accident

"You can’t reverse it and get the car back," he said. "You just hope that the insurance company will total it so you don’t ever get that car that never is quite the same."

"There’s no way to undo this and we didn’t accept this but we’re now along for the ride. There’s no choice," Gutfeld said. "We’re the first nation in history to actually extort ourselves."

Adding to the current irony of "the world is watching," co-host Dana Perino mentioned how the Taliban’s newly-elected government includes cabinet members of whom a majority are on the United Nations terrorist watch list.

Co-host Judge Jeannine Pirro said Antony Blinken wins the award for the worst secretary of state in American history in lieu of prioritizing calling out America for being racist instead of handling his mess in Afghanistan.

"He should be yelling from the roofs, ‘you got to get my people out before you get the military out,' and instead he’s at the U.N. diddling on this whole issue of… ‘help us convince us that we’re racist,’" she said. "The guy’s a liar. I don’t believe a word he says."

"Thirteen servicemen and women are dead because they were like sitting ducks in an open area is a cosmopolitan city instead of the Bagram Air Base," she continued. "Because they made a political decision, not a military decision."