Greg Gutfeld: Keep Christmas travel stress-free with 3 simple tips

Greg Gutfeld offered his advice in a new episode of Fox Nation's "Sincerely Kat" after a viewer wrote in requesting guidance on navigating a holiday vacation with the family.

"Instead of spending Christmas at home this year, my very large family decided to go on a vacation," the viewer wrote. "It's going to be dramatic. How can I help keep it stress-free?"

"The idea of a large family vacation seems horrible unless you're with the Brady Bunch and you went to Hawaii," said "The Five" co-host.

Sitting down with Fox Nation host Kat Timpf for the lighthearted segment, Gutfeld laid out some tips to ensure a drama-free family vacation:

1. Travel Separately

"Say, 'Hey I have to work an extra day, and I have to leave a day early,'" Gutfeld said. "The hardest part of traveling with family is the traveling. Once you get to the destination, you're good."

2. Arrange a Hideout and Come Prepared

"Always have a place to go to drink and eat beforehand. The second worst part [of traveling with family] is when you go out to dinner and everything is slow in groups. Eat beforehand, get slightly drunk beforehand, so you don't care. The whole thing is about reducing the amount of concern," Gutfeld explained.

3. Scout Out the Area

"Really clever, wherever you're going, do some recon beforehand to find out what else is going on in that area that's nearby in case you need to get out," added "The Five" co-host.

Timpf agreed with Gutfeld's advice and reiterated the importance of properly preparing for the trip.

"My one-word answer would be drinking," she said. "It is tough... for me. When I took family vacations when I was younger we never flew anywhere, so we would always drive from Michigan to Texas, where we would all be in the car together and none of us handled that well as kids."

"You can't be afraid to take time for yourself," she concluded. "...and drink."

Later in the segment, the Fox hosts answered additional questions submitted by viewers about a holiday conflict, proper gift-giving protocol and more.

