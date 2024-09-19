‘Gutfeld!’ draws largest audience in program history with Trump appearance

Fox News Channel’s "Gutfeld!" landed its largest audience in the program’s history on Wednesday when former President Trump made a guest appearance.

Trump joined host Greg Gutfeld for the entire hour, participating in the program’s signature banter alongside Kat Timpf, Tyrus and "Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno. The former president was asked about surviving a pair of assassination attempts, the ABC Presidential Debate and criticism he receives from celebrities, among other topics.

"Gutfeld!" averaged 4.9 million total viewers and 744,000 in the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54. It was the largest audience "Gutfeld!" has drawn among both categories since it launched in 2021.

"Gutfeld!" also had more total viewers than the season premieres of CBS’ "Survivor" and ABC’s "The Golden Bachelorette," making it the most-watched show in all of cable and broadcast primetime on Wednesday.

While Wednesday’s episode set records, "Gutfeld!" is regularly among the most-watched cable news programs in America and finished August as the No. 1 cable news program in the key demo.

According to Nielsen MRI Fusion, "Gutfeld!" attracts more independents and Democrats than all broadcast late-night programs.

Trump’s appearance was taped Wednesday afternoon at FOX News Media’s New York City headquarters before the former president headed to Long Island for a campaign rally. He had not appeared on a broadcast or cable late-night show during an election cycle since NBC’s "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in 2016.