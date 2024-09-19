Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

‘Gutfeld!’ draws largest audience in program history with Trump appearance

‘Gutfeld!’ lands 4.9 million viewers with hour-long Trump guest appearance

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
Published
close
Golf is a very dangerous game: Donald Trump Video

Golf is a very dangerous game: Donald Trump

Former President Trump joins Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and the panel to answer questions ranging from how he handles being shot at to annoyances that irritate him on ‘Gutfeld!’

Fox News Channel’s "Gutfeld!" landed its largest audience in the program’s history on Wednesday when former President Trump made a guest appearance.

Trump joined host Greg Gutfeld for the entire hour, participating in the program’s signature banter alongside Kat Timpf, Tyrus and "Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno. The former president was asked about surviving a pair of assassination attempts, the ABC Presidential Debate and criticism he receives from celebrities, among other topics. 

"Gutfeld!" averaged 4.9 million total viewers and 744,000 in the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54. It was the largest audience "Gutfeld!" has drawn among both categories since it launched in 2021. 

TRUMP SAYS HOWARD STERN WAS GREAT UNTIL HE ‘WENT WOKE’ AND RATINGS HAVE 'GONE DOWN THE TUBES'

Former President Trump appeared on Fox News’ "Gutfeld!" on Wednesday, where he was asked about everything from surviving a pair of assassination attempts to criticism he receives from celebrities.

Former President Trump appeared on Fox News’ "Gutfeld!" on Wednesday, where he was asked about everything from surviving a pair of assassination attempts to criticism he receives from celebrities. (FOX)

"Gutfeld!" also had more total viewers than the season premieres of CBS’ "Survivor" and ABC’s "The Golden Bachelorette," making it the most-watched show in all of cable and broadcast primetime on Wednesday. 

While Wednesday’s episode set records, "Gutfeld!" is regularly among the most-watched cable news programs in America and finished August as the No. 1 cable news program in the key demo. 

TRUMP SAYS HE REGRETS NOT 'GOING AFTER' ABC MODERATORS DURING DEBATE: 'I WISH I DID'

Since Howard Stern has gone woke, his ratings have gone down: Trump Video

According to Nielsen MRI Fusion, "Gutfeld!" attracts more independents and Democrats than all broadcast late-night programs.

Trump’s appearance was taped Wednesday afternoon at FOX News Media’s New York City headquarters before the former president headed to Long Island for a campaign rally. He had not appeared on a broadcast or cable late-night show during an election cycle since NBC’s "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in 2016.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 