Trump says he regrets not 'going after' ABC moderators during debate: 'I wish I did'

Former President Trump expressed regret for not going after ABC News anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis during last week's presidential debate.

"I think my only regret is that I wanted to be elegant, and I didn't want to go after the anchors. I wish I did, in a way," Trump said during an appearance Wednesday on Fox News Channel's "Gutfeld!"

"I was very unfairly treated by the anchor. I'm not fans of those guys anymore – and his hair was better five years ago," Trump quipped, referring to Muir, adding, "That happens with the clock."

Critics railed against Muir and Davis for repeatedly fact-checking Trump during the debate while going easy on Vice President Kamala Harris.

"They didn't correct her once, and they corrected me- everything I said, practically," Trump said.

The former president knocked the "fake news" for its fawning praise of Harris' debate performance, accusing her of producing a "word salad" during her first response after she was asked whether Americans are better off financially now than four years ago.

"If I were Winston Churchill- he was a great debater, by the way, and an elegant debater. If I were Winston Churchill, they would say, 'Well, he was okay, but he wasn't special tonight,'" Trump said.

Trump also addressed Sunday's assassination attempt against him, joking to Fox News' Greg Gutfeld, "I always said golf is a very dangerous game."

"The Secret Service did a great job," Trump later said. "They saw the barrel of a gun. A big gun. And it came out through bushes. How many people would see that?"

Trump also praised the woman who spotted would-be assassin Ryan Wesley Routh fleeing from the scene and took photos of his license plate, calling her a "heroine."