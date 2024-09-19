Trump says Howard Stern was great until he ‘went woke’ and ratings have 'gone down the tubes'

Former President Trump said SiriusXM radio host Howard Stern’s ratings have "gone down the tubes" since the shock jock "went woke."

Trump appeared on Fox News’ "Gutfeld!" on Wednesday, where he was asked about everything from surviving a pair of assassination attempts and the ABC Presidential Debate to criticism he receives from celebrities. Host Greg Gutfeld played a video of Stern, George Clooney and others who have disparaged him in the past, including when the SiriusXM radio host said he hated Trump supporters.

"I know some of them, like Howard, I was on Howard Stern as much as anybody, and he was great at that time, and then he went woke," Trump told Gutfeld.

"Since he’s gone woke his ratings have gone down the tubes, and he sort of went anti-Trump for a couple of reasons, but I was on his show a lot," the former president continued. "He has a best of, the best of Howard Stern, I don’t want to promote it, necessarily, but I was there for just about all of them."

Trump said he used to have "good shows" with Stern, but those days are over.

"He’s changed, and he doesn’t do the ratings anymore," Trump said.

SiriusXM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last weekend, Stern made headlines by declaring that he has "no respect" for Trump supporters.

"I don't agree with Trump politically, I don't think he should be anywhere near the White House. I don't hate the guy. I hate the people who vote for him. I think they're stupid. I do. I'll be honest with you, I have no respect for you," Stern said on "The Howard Stern Show."

The radio shock jock said he doesn't mind losing "half my listeners" who disagree with his political views, adding that he anticipates "hate mail" from those that support Trump.

Stern's disdain for Trump voters isn't new. He expressed a similar sentiment before the 2020 election, remarking at the time, "I don’t hate Donald. I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence. For not being able to see what’s going on with the coronavirus, for not being able to see what the Justice Department is doing. I hate you. I don’t want you here."

Stern has said he takes being called "woke" as a compliment.

Fox News Digital’s Yael Halon contributed to this report.