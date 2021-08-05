Gutfeld blasts Cori Bush’s ‘incoherent’ anti-police rant, simultaneous defense of private security

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., defended her use of private security while pushing the defunding of police on CBS News Thursday as crime rates skyrocket in major U.S. cities.

"The Five" host Greg Gutfeld considered the congresswoman’s on-air performance to be incoherent and hypocritical and challenged her to be empathetic towards her own constituents who don’t have the luxury of personal bodyguards.

"This is like saying marijuana should be illegal except for me because I’m a leader and pot helps me deal with the press," he said.

CORI BUSH DEFENDS CALLING TO DEFUND THE POLICE WHILE HAVING PRIVATE SECURITY: ‘YOU WOULD RATHER ME DIE?’

"Her anger and incoherence is born from an outrage that she feels that she’s being threatened. And maybe she is but she should join the club and she should translate that outrage to empathy."

Gutfeld compared Bush to everyone else in New York City who currently feels "terrified" while riding the subway or risk their lives out on the streets, as well as shop owners and residents of cities who lost their livelihoods during last summer’s riots.

"She said that her life depends on the security and her life is worth it. I agree but why the hell don’t you feel the same way for your constituents?" he asked. "You can’t just say, ‘I get security. You don’t.’"

Co-host Dagen McDowell piggybacked off of Gutfeld’s point and added that Bush is pressured to "turn up the luna-tude" in the shadow of her colleagues, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

"[Bush] essentially is coming out and saying, to Greg’s point, ‘I need to be safe and secure and protected so I can ensure that you are not safe and secure and protected,’" she said. "My life is more valuable, she says, than a Black child, or an elderly Asian woman, or Hispanic mother, or a White father."

"It’s her version of ‘let them eat cake’ and instead it’s 'let them eat lead.’"