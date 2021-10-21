Gutfeld says Biden administration operating like 'a decapitated vessel on a tricycle:' 'There's no head'

"The Five" co-host Greg Gutfeld offered up a Halloween analogy on the show Thursday to describe the Biden administration's tepid response to skyrocketing inflation and the ongoing supply chain crisis.

"The White House is coming to Halloween as the headless horseman because the administration has no head. There’s no leadership," he said. "There’s no face of the administration. It’s not Jen Psaki. It’s a decapitated vessel on a tricycle, is what we have right now, and there are no ideas and only spending because there’s no head."



BIDEN TEAM RIPPED AS ‘ECONOMICALLY ILLITERATE’ FOR CLAIM BUILD BACK BETTER ‘COSTS ZERO DOLLARS’

The Fox News host questioned the lack of urgency expressed by the president in his address Wednesday, wondering if there is a plan to solve the mounting supply shortage that could persist well into the holidays.

"Where are the emergency orders, to free up money for truck driver schools, to temporarily lift bans on freelance trucking or suspend regulations?" Gutfeld asked.

"Joe’s previous emergency orders weren’t this urgent and some of them you might say were symbolic," he charged, referring to the executive order that shut down construction of the Keystone XL pipeline at the start of his administration.

"That’s the problem. There’s nobody in charge," Gutfeld continued. "Say what you will about Trump, he probably would have crushed this. He would have dealt with this the way he dealt with the vaccine. He would have had a warp speed for truckers the second day you heard about it."

Instead, he said, " All we get is Joe Biden talking like a 10-year-old trying to explain to his parents a dream that he had."

Gutfeld's comments come after top GOP House officials warned earlier Thursday that the White House will "ruin Christmas" if the supply chain crisis is not immediately addressed.