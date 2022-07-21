Gutfeld on Biden's COVID diagnosis: 'Get well soon...I don't want the crazy cackler in charge'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News co-host Greg Gutfeld wished President Biden well on "The Five" after the president tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

GREG GUTFELD: I think I speak for all Americans and perhaps the world, President Biden please get well soon. I mean, really get well soon. Don’t get sick. Please. I don’t want the crazy cackler in charge. I think she was doing cartwheels to work. He looks fine. We know with this stuff, the symptoms are mild in this strain. Remember, thank God, his wife is a doctor. So I think that’s important. I do want to dispel that rumor because people are trying to figure out how he got it.

WHITE HOUSE SHUTS DOWN QUESTIONS ABOUT BIDEN'S COVID DIAGNOSIS: ‘DON’T THINK THAT MATTERS'

When Gavin Newsom was at the White House, he wasn’t sneezing on every door knob. This is the reason why we have to go younger in 2024, because this is a serious thing. Even though he will probably be fine. But we’re going to have COVID around for a while. Now we have three things. It used to be cold and flu season. Now it's cold, flu and COVID. It's kind of weird they are going to have to build another aisle at Walgreen’s. He’s almost 80. He has medical conditions that are fairly serious in his background. So I think, you know, you have to look at this and go like you know, maybe it’s time we think about younger people getting in like Geraldo said last week.

