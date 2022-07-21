Biden shares video after positive COVID test: 'I'm doing well'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden shared an update on his condition after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

In a video posted to Twitter, Biden said that he's "doing well" and his symptoms are "mild."

"Hey folks, I guess you heard, this morning I tested positive for COVID. But I've been double vaccinated, double boosted. Symptoms are mild. And I really appreciate your inquiries and concerns. But I'm doing well, getting a lot of work done. Going to continue to get it done. And in the meantime, thanks for your concern. And keep the faith," Biden said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made the announcement Thursday morning that Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and is taking Paxlovid.

PRESIDENT BIDEN TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

"This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19," Jean-Pierre said. "He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence."

Jean-Pierre added that Biden will work in isolation until he tests negative.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative," Jean-Pierre said. "Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.