Gun control activists often the most ignorant on firearms facts, learned terms from 'Crackerjack box': Cain

The most fervent gun control activists and politicians are often the most ignorant of facts and terminology about firearms, Will Cain argued Friday on "The Five."

Many Democrats have used phrases like "weapons of war" and "assault weapons" to describe common firearms they want to ban.

Cain said those who are most passionate about gun control often misuse such terms and don't understand specifications when they mention calibers and magazines.

"[T]he people that are the most passionate about gun control are simultaneously the most dishonest and ignorant people about guns," he said.

In the case of describing the popular AR-15 rifle as a "weapon of war," critics often point out that the military does not use the AR-15, in favor of rifles that are able to be fully automatic.

"They use these terms ‘weapons of war’ or ‘assault weapon’ … like they learned them yesterday on the back of a Crackerjack box," Cain said.

"They have functional meanings – or they're made up, in either case -- and they do nothing to solve this problem."

On Thursday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson pointed out one pro-gun control lawmaker, Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., said he would seek to prohibit "semi-automatic weapons", while adding handguns would "not qualify" for the ban. Carlson noted many handguns are themselves semi-automatic.

The Rockland County congressman also called for abolishing the filibuster and "expanding" the Supreme Court if fellow New Yorker Jerrold Nadler's "Protecting Our Kids Act" gun control legislation is not "advanced."

On "The Five," Cain added when President Biden demanded America "do something" in his speech, he implicitly meant gun control measures rather than other strategies to curb mass shootings.

Biden similarly was criticized for repeating a debunked claim the Second Amendment is "not absolute" because Colonial-era Americans could purportedly not own cannons. Both the Washington Post and PolitiFact issued fact-checks on the matter.

On "The Five," Cain said if gun control proponents were sincere, they would address "all the multifactorial contributors" including mental health, violent video games and the increase in youth being prescribed powerful pharmaceuticals.

The panel also slammed ABC host Sunny Hostin, who said on "The View" America should "get rid of the [Republican] Party," calling it the "party of White supremacy… insurrectionists [and] massacres."

Host Greg Gutfeld noted Hostin is also a lawyer and therefore envisioned the liberal pundit's argument before a court, potentially demanding a judge not require her to argue her case because she doesn't like the opposing side's legal team.