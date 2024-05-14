'Gullible' Biden admin lambasted by Sen. Cotton for 'de facto' supporting Hamas victory over Israel

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to call out the "gullible" Biden administration and United Nations for believing false casualty figures out of Gaza. Cotton reacted to a new U.N. report that lowered the death toll for civilian casualties in Gaza by nearly half, explaining that Hamas has been exaggerating the death toll for months in the hope that the U.S. would pressure Israel to end the war.

TOM COTTON: The United Nations has long been a notorious hotbed of hatred for Israel, and you can never trust the United Nations on matters related to Israel. Look, every civilian death is a tragedy in the eyes of Israelis and Americans. But for Hamas, every civilian death is a strategy. Hamas knows it can't beat Israel militarily. So they're trying to beat Israel politically by using civilians as human shields, hiding underneath them and behind them, trying to increase those death tolls, exaggerating them to a gullible United Nations and a gullible Joe Biden, who will then put political pressure on Israel to end this war. Joe Biden's position now is de facto for a Hamas victory against Israel, because if Hamas survives, Hamas wins.

In a dramatic shift, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has revised its data pertaining to the number of Palestinian casualties in the seven-month-old Gaza war, reducing almost by half the number of women and children it previously said were killed in the hostilities between Israel and the Iranian-backed terror group Hamas.

According to an infographic published in OCHA’s daily report on May 6 , the number of women killed in the fighting was said to be 9,500, while the organization, which admits to relying on figures from the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza, claimed that 14,500 children had been killed since the war began on Oct. 7.

Two days later, in its May 8 report, the U.N. agency appeared to have cut the number nearly in half , showing instead that some 4,959 women and 7,797 children had been killed so far in the war, which began after thousands of Hamas-led terrorists infiltrated southern Israel from Gaza, slaughtering more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking some 240 people hostage.

When asked to explain the sudden change in their statistics, Farhan Aziz Haq, a spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told Fox News Digital that the breakdowns were based on data from the Ministry of Health in Gaza, and that those figures "can vary based on their own verification process that they undertake."

"The United Nations teams on the ground in Gaza are unable to independently verify those figures given the prevailing situation on the ground and the sheer volume of fatalities," the spokesman said. "It is for this reason that all figures used by the U.N. clearly cite the Health Ministry in Gaza as the source."

Fox News' Ruth Marks Eglash contributed to this report.