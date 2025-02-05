Groundhog Day: Uncover 140 years worth of tradition in Janice Dean's new Fox Nation special

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this year — and people can expect to ring in six more weeks of winter with a new and timely Fox Nation special.

"Seeing Shadows," streaming exclusively on Fox Nation, features meteorologist Janice Dean taking viewers through the history of Groundhog Day, going behind the scenes in Punxsutawney, Pa., where the holiday’s most famous event is held.

FOX Weather's Dean dives into the relationship between the rapid changes in technology and the enduring traditions involving groundhogs seeing (or not seeing) their shadows. As computers and online analytics changed weather forecasts, television networks began more accurately covering them.

Despite this, as Dean notes in the promotional trailer, it seemed "every local weather reporter in the country" ventured out to the middle of Pennsylvania to cover the Groundhog Day events.

Dean was able to chat with several major individuals involved in the annual festivities at Gobbler's Knob. That star-studded list includes Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, the president of the Groundhog Club’s Inner Circle, Tom Dunkel, and even the handler of Punxsutawney Phil himself.

During the program, Dunkel described why Groundhog Day is so special compared to other American events and festivities. As he explained, "it is the only holiday with a destination."

"You can't go to Christmas, you can't go to Easter, you can't go to Halloween," Dunkel said, referring to the yearly gathering in Punxsutawney. "But my God, you can go to Groundhog Day."

Gov. Shapiro commented on the symbolism of the yearly tradition in Punxsutawney when he spoke to Dean during the special, characterizing the festivities as a day of "joy."

"I think what makes Pennsylvania great and America great are these wonderful traditions that bring people together," he added.

The 2025 edition of the prognostication in Punxsutawney was the 138th in the event's history. Despite the groundhog not emerging and seeing his shadow until after 7am, festivities kicked off an hour earlier and in freezing temperatures. Live music performances and fireworks hyped up the crowd until Punxsutawney Phil's prediction was revealed.



