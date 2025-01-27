PETA proposes a ‘weather reveal' cake for Groundhog Day in place of Punxsutawney Phil

PETA is proposing a "weather reveal" cake in place of groundhog Punxsutawney Phil on Groundhog Day this year.

The organization, known for its animal advocacy, believes that Phil is being exploited on the annual winter holiday. In response, they sent a letter to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, asking them to let Phil retire ahead of this year's celebration on February 2.

Instead of Phil, PETA has offered to send a vegan "weather reveal" cake, similar to a gender reveal cake, each Groundhog Day. The proposed cake when cut would show one of two colors: blue, signifying six more weeks of winter, or pink, indicating an early spring.

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk explained her offer in the letter: "Retire Phil to a reputable sanctuary with his family, and every year we’ll provide a giant vegan ‘Weather Reveal’ cake (it would be the first in the world this year) to share with revelers at Gobbler’s Knob."

"If the inside of the cake is blue, there will be six more weeks of winter. If it’s pink, there will be an early spring," she added. "This would allow you to still make tourism dough while showing Phil a slice of decency. It would be as least as accurate as asking a groundhog what to expect in a way that doesn’t even reflect his nature."

She reiterated that they "batter believe" that Groundhog Day is no piece of cake for Phil.

"Groundhogs are shy prey animals who, when allowed, actively avoid humans," she said. "Yet, year after year, Phil is transported to Gobbler’s Knob, whisked on stage, and subjected to a noisy announcer, screaming crowds, and flashing lights against all his natural instincts."

"If approached in his natural habitat, he would run away in fear, not volunteer to live year-round in captivity, unable to do anything that’s natural and important to him like hibernate or burrow—just to be a town’s once-a-year fake meteorologist," she added.

This isn't the first time PETA has tried to remove Phil from the festivities. In 2023, the group offered to replace him with an enormous, golden, weather-predicting coin.

"We’d be happy to send you a large thermometer for Gobbler’s Knob instead that reads, ‘If it’s still cold, it’s still winter,’ which would aptly represent the absurdity of the current form of this tired old spectacle. We look forward to hearing from you, as always," Newkirk concluded in this year's letter.