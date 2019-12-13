Gregg Jarrett: Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton have 'more baggage than an airport terminal'

Fox News analyst Gregg Jarrett said Friday that former Vice President Joe Biden and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton both have an immense amount of personal and political "baggage."

Jarrett made the remarks on "Hannity" after host Sean Hannity played a clip from a new documentary about Clinton in which she spoke about marrying former President Bill Clinton and debating President Trump, among other life stories -- and read from a Washington Examiner report claiming that Hunter Biden had been arrested in Stone Harbor, N.J., on drug charges in 1988 -- around the same time his father was fighting the "war on drugs" as a U.S. Senator from Delaware.

"Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton have more baggage than an airport terminal," Jarrett said. "Hillary Clinton's [documentary] series is promoting herself."

MIKE JOHNSON DISMISSES 'ABSURD' CLAIM MCCONNELL SHOULD RECUSE HIMSELF FROM IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

Jarrett said Clinton appears to have a Martin Luther King-like "dream" that she will rescue the Democratic Party from a contested convention and finally make a successful run to be president of the United States.

"I have a dream, I will walk onto the stage of the Democratic convention next summer and by acclamation, I will be the nominee because they are deadlocked," he said. "The problem is that she is just haunted by too many scandals."

Jarrett said the Uranium One scandal, her email scandal and FISA abuse scandal have collectively tarnished her image.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Good luck with your MLK-like dream, Hillary," Jarrett said.

Earlier this week, Clinton celebrated President Trump's impeachment, claiming the move is necessary to defend democracy.

"We must defend our democracy, and the painful truth is that the occupant of the Oval Office is waging war against it," Clinton tweeted.

During a BBC interview in November, Clinton said she is not planning on running, but admitted she thinks about what it would be like to be president "all the time."