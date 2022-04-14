Greg Gutfeld: Elon Musk will 'unearth' counterpoints to the left in Twitter takeover

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Greg Gutfeld ripped the media and the left for its panic over Elon Musk's $43B bid to buy Twitter. Gutfeld said on ‘The Five" if Musk is successful, he would "unearth" counterpoints to the left's talking points.

GREG GUTFELD: I'm interested in this new phrase "content moderation" because it sounds really good. We moderate content here all the time – makes total sense, except for when Geraldo is on. Then it just all goes to hell. But it's a euphemism for censorship. And the thing is, what scares Max Boot and what scares CNN, is the fact that they might have to present the other side to their perspective, and that's twice the work, and they don't want to do it. It's not about Musk. Musk isn't going to bury something like a laptop. He's going to unearth the other potential counterpoints. But what you said, a hostile takeover, it is actually [what] he's undertaking. This is what makes him an American and a global treasure. He's undertaking a hostile takeover of a drug cartel.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: