Greg Gutfeld: Fetterman supporting BLM was a 'protection racket'

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld weighs in on Democrat John Fetterman removing mentions of Black Lives Matter from his campaign website Thursday on "The Five."

GREG GUTFELD: He feels like a cookie cutter progressive. He's so far been immune from the policies that he supports that destroys the state. The only reason why he was supporting BLM, it's not a contradiction, it was a protection racket. It was because he chased the Black guy with the gun. So he chased a Black guy with a gun, he did precisely the worst thing you could do to an unarmed, innocent Black man, and what he figured, a jogger, and what he figured was, I'll just support BLM and that will get me coverage. That's starting to fall apart. He's a couch-surfing, unskilled, hood-wearing dude who lives with his parents. You know, he's not qualified for this job. However, he could win. And if I mean, if he wins, this will go down as one of the most embarrassing Republican blunders in history.

