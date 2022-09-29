Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Greg Gutfeld: Fetterman supporting BLM was a 'protection racket'

Greg Gutfeld says Fetterman defeating Dr. Oz would be one of the most embarrassing Republican blunders in history

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and 'The Five' co-hosts weigh in Senate candidate John Fetterman, D-Pa., removing mentions of Black Lives Matter from his campaign website.

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld weighs in on Democrat John Fetterman removing mentions of Black Lives Matter from his campaign website Thursday on "The Five."

FETTERMAN SAID IN 2016 HE HELD A BLACK LIVES MATTER 'WORLDVIEW,' CONSIDERED VIEWPOINTS TO BE 'COMMON SENSE'

GREG GUTFELD: He feels like a cookie cutter progressive. He's so far been immune from the policies that he supports that destroys the state. The only reason why he was supporting BLM, it's not a contradiction, it was a protection racket. It was because he chased the Black guy with the gun. So he chased a Black guy with a gun, he did precisely the worst thing you could do to an unarmed, innocent Black man, and what he figured, a jogger, and what he figured was, I'll just support BLM and that will get me coverage. That's starting to fall apart. He's a couch-surfing, unskilled, hood-wearing dude who lives with his parents. You know, he's not qualified for this job. However, he could win. And if I mean, if he wins, this will go down as one of the most embarrassing Republican blunders in history.

