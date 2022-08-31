Dr. Oz rips Democrat Fetterman for refusing to debate in Pennsylvania Senate race: 'Hiding his radical views'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz warned Wednesday his opponent, John Fetterman, is "hiding his radical views" since he has so far refused to debate him ahead of the November election.

Oz joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss why he believes the Democrat is evading the debate stage after offering multiple opportunities to discuss key issues that matter to Pennsylvania voters.

"I offered John Fetterman numerous opportunities to explain to me how I can make it easier for him to debate, but at this point, since he's given numerous reasons for not showing up, including the fact he didn't have time in his schedule, I'm of the opinion that he's hiding his radical views because he is the furthest far-left radical candidate at any competitive Senate race this cycle, and he doesn't want those views to be exposed," Oz told co-host Dana Perino.

Fetterman released a statement addressing the issue, accusing Dr. Oz of downplaying his health challenges after he suffered a stroke in May.

"My recovery may be a joke to Dr. Oz and his team, but it's real for me," the statement read. "I will not be participating in a debate the first week of September, but look forward to having a productive discussion about how we can move forward and have a real conversation on this once Dr. Oz and his team are ready to take this seriously."

Dr. Oz pushed back on the statement, saying he was not "making fun" of his health, but did criticize him for not hitting the campaign trail in person.

"Democracy needs candidates who actually listen to the voters, answer their questions and are accountable to what they say," Oz said. "But he takes radical stances and he's not willing to stand up and declare why he has taken those far-left stances."

Despite some polling indicating a moderate Fetterman lead, Dr. Oz said he is confident he will prevail as issues like the border crisis and fentanyl epidemic ravage communities.

"Pennsylvanians appreciate how far left radical John Fetterman is, that doesn't align with our values," Oz said. "That's not what people want in Pennsylvania. They want folks who can understand the values of all Pennsylvanians and protect people accordingly. That's not what John Fetterman is about."

"We cannot afford John Fetterman," he continued.