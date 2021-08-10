Greenwald sounds off on 'repulsive' delayed discourse on Cuomo: 'They're pretending to be horrified'

Ahead of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation announcement Tuesday, journalist Glenn Greenwald blasted "repulsive" liberal discourse following the state's findings that he sexually harassed multiple women.

"Few things are more repulsive in liberal discourse right now than the Andrew Cuomo saga," he wrote. "They're all now lamenting that he's everything they claimed Trump was: as if they just found out. They always knew it, yet they all supported & championed this dynastic heir *for decades*."

MEDIA PREVIOUSLY DOWNPLAYED SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CUOMO

"Like his brother @ChrisCuomo, Andrew Cuomo has a career for only one reason: his dad was Mario Cuomo. He's always been an authoritarian bully and sleazy scumbag -- the kind that comes from life-long entitlement. Yet Clinton put him in his Cabinet and Dems cheered him for years," Greenwald added.

Media pundits and leading Democrats propped Cuomo, D., up for months during the coronavirus pandemic while burying his many scandals, Greenwald alleged. CNN's Brian Stelter, MSNBC's Joy Reid, and MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace were among those in the media who praised Gov. Cuomo as a national leader during the height of the outbreak. President Joe Biden, who last week called for Cuomo's resignation, previously praised him as the "gold standard" in leadership. Cuomo was even awarded an Emmy for his daily televised coronavirus press conferences.

In putting such a positive spotlight on the governor, the media did a disservice by not giving more attention to Cuomo's scandals, Greenwald argued. That includes his nursing home mandate that forced recovering Covid patients back into nursing homes and may have led a staggering number of COVID-related deaths in those facilities. His administration was later reported to have blocked the release of the true death toll.

CNN UNDER FIRE FROM ‘LEFT-LEANING PALS IN THE ESTABLISHMENT MEDIA’ AS CHRIS CUOMO SCANDAL LINGERS

The press was likewise hit for appearing to downplay the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, the story losing steam after initial widespread reports. By the time a sixth Cuomo accuser came forward in March, CNN, MSNBC, and the three evening broadcast networks on ABC, CBS, and NBC mostly avoided giving the account on-air attention.

"Democrats did not discover a single thing about Andrew Cuomo they haven't always knows about him -- not one thing," Greenwald said. "All that changed is too much proof finally seeped out to the public and made ongoing support for him unsustainable, so they're now all pretending to be horrified."

MEDIA RIPPED FOR TIMING ON COVERAGE OF MORE CUOMO BOMBSHELLS: ‘IT’S POLITICALLY EXPEDIENT NOW'

The New Yorker published a report on Tuesday which revealed the governor placed an possibly improper call to the Obama White House regarding a corruption investigation in New York. Analysts acknowledged the severity of the latest controversy but argued it was too little, too late.

"Andrew Cuomo is no longer useful to the left and it shows," New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz told Fox News. "When he was making himself posters and writing books about his amazing leadership, they kept him hoisted on that pedestal. But they're first to pull him off now."

Cuomo announced Tuesday he would leave office in two weeks.