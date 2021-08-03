Biden blasted for having called NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo the 'gold standard' of leadership

President Joe Biden is facing criticism for referring to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as the "gold standard" of leadership in the past following a report from New York’s Attorney General concluding the governor sexually harassed multiple women.

During an appearance on the "Tonight Show" last year, Biden said that Cuomo has done "one hell of a job" combating the coronavirus and referred to him as "the gold standard."

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO AMONG ANDREW CUOMO ADVISERS WHO CONTRIBUTED TO TOXIC HARASSMENT CULTURE: AG REPORT

Last August, Biden tweeted: "Andrew Cuomo, thank you for your leadership and the example you've set for all Americans during this pandemic."

In February, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declined to walk back Biden’s statement despite multiple scandals surrounding the governor.

On Tuesday, conservatives on social media blasted Biden after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report accusing the Democratic governor of sexual misconduct.

"Joe Biden's ‘Gold Standard’ Governor is a serial sexual harassing, grandparent-murdering bully," Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert tweeted.

"According to Joe Biden, Andrew Cuomo is the gold standard of governors, Hunter Biden is the smartest person he knows & Kamala Harris is doing a great job with our Southern Border," Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney posted. "Am I the only one starting to think our President isn’t a great judge of character?"

CUOMO BLASTED FOR SLIDESHOW PROVING HE TOUCHES ‘EVERYONE’ AMID SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL

"Reminder: Joe Biden called Andrew Cuomo the "gold standard," an account associated with the Republican National Committee tweeted.

"Gold standard, baby!" radio host Chris Stigall tweeted along with an article documenting the many times Biden has praised Cuomo in the past.

Both Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Cuomo to resign on Tuesday. Biden declined to comment on whether impeachment proceedings should begin if that doesn’t happen.

