Glenn Greenwald calls out censorship of dissenting views about Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Journalist Glenn Greenwald called out the lack of room for dissent when it comes to the Russian invasion of Ukraine Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," noting that those who advocate for a diplomatic solution to the war "get called a Russian agent."

"I think a lot of people feel really bad for Ukraine, and … don't think the United States should get into a hot war with Russia," said host Tucker Carlson, adding that that opinion "now qualifies as treason" in the eyes of many.

"This war is being used by domestic political actors to settle domestic political scores or am I imagining this?" he asked Greenwald.

Greenwald replied that most of the world is "horrified" at Putin's deadly attacks on civilians, but that "sitting online all day and denouncing Vladimir Putin and calling everybody a Russian agent isn't doing anything for the Ukrainians"

"The only thing that can help the Ukrainians is a diplomatic solution to the war. Ironically, if you advocate that … you get called a Russian agent," Greenwald added.

Greenwald also responded to Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson – who Greenwald said fabricated a quote attributed to him about "Putin's brave, strong, morally upright young men…trying to liberate [Ukraine]".

Greenwald said he never said such a thing, and called out Twitter for allowing Wilson's tweet, along with a similarly-fabricated quotation from former Rep. Joe Walsh attributed to Carlson, to go viral.

"It's just amazing that Twitter, claiming to have to censor all the time to stop disinformation, allows these quotes to go viral and so many dumb people in our media and political elite circles believe these quotes," Greenwald said.