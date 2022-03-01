Greenwald warns of censor-happy Big Tech's relationship with national security bureaucracy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Big Tech is aligning with U.S. intel agencies and other nations' bureaucracies during the Russian invasion of Ukraine to censor anyone who does not hold what they consider the prevailing or correct view, Tucker Carlson said Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

While there is no substantive support for Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, allowing Big Tech and the intelligence community to jointly "curate everything you learn about the war being fought in your name in Ukraine and censor anyone who disagrees with them, and the censorship is increasing," Carlson told journalist Glenn Greenwald.

Greenwald called such behavior "quite odious" and echoed Carlson's warnings about the U.S. security state aligning with Big Tech, under the pretext of the Russia invasion in this latest iteration.

"They have huge contracts, the Pentagon, the CIA for cloud services, for all kinds of other services, and so often their censorship is purely aligned with U.S. foreign policy," he said.

"And I'm so grateful for the First Amendment because without it, I'm certain that we would have all kinds of laws being enacted empowering the state not just to ban ideas, but to criminalize them as well."

Greenwald added that while the Constitution bans government from direct censorship, entities have apparently found a loophole in that lawmakers summon tech executives to Congress and threaten "regulatory reprisals" if they don't censor more.

"It also bans the government from pressuring or coercing private actors to censor on their behalf in the way the Constitution prohibits," he said. "And that's exactly what's been happening and still is happening ever more so with this war."