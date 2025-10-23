Dems silent on progressive candidate’s Nazi-style tattoo after knocking Hegseth for Christian symbol

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prominent Democrats who were highly critical of now-Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s tattoos with crusader symbolism are now keeping silent on a progressive Senate candidate who had a Nazi-style symbol tattooed to his chest.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., criticized Hegseth for his tattoos, one of which is a Jerusalem cross and another with the Latin phrase "Deus Vult" (God wills it), both of which are associated with the crusades and ancient Christian symbolism.

Following their comments against Hegseth, Fox News Digital reached out to Warren and Duckworth for comment on the ongoing controversy over Maine Senate Democratic candidate Graham Platner having a "Totenkopf," Nazi "death's head" symbol tattooed to his chest.

Warren has previously expressed enthusiasm for Platner’s candidacy, telling Politico, "I’m excited to see new people enter the race for the Senate" and adding, "particularly those who have a strong voice they’re willing to use on behalf of people who are often ignored in the U.S. Senate."

Fox News Digital asked whether Warren and Duckworth condemn Platner because of the tattoo and whether they believe he should drop out of the race. Neither immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

During Hegseth’s confirmation hearings, Warren sent him an extensive letter, in which, among other issues, she expressed concern about his "Deus Vult" tattoo.

"You were also removed from President Biden’s inauguration because of concerns that you were an insider threat after reports that your ‘Deus Vult’ tattoo ‘was a Christian expression associated with right-wing extremism,’" Warren wrote, adding, "We cannot have a Defense Secretary whose fellow servicemembers feel concerned enough about to report as a potential insider threat."

Even as secretary, Democrats have continued to give Hegseth a hard time over the tattoos. During a hearing in June, Duckworth accused Hegseth of "blowing through money like my fellow cadets and I did in our first liberty after basic camp," adding, "Luckily, I didn’t end up with a questionable tattoo."

Platner, a Marine veteran and progressive endorsed by the likes of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has garnered widespread criticism over a skull-and-crossbones tattoo on his chest that strongly resembles the Totenkopf symbol used by Hitler’s SS forces.

After the controversy erupted, Platner said he got the tattoo in 2007 during a "night of drinking" while on leave in Croatia in the Marine Corps and claimed he did not know its historical associations at the time. He has since covered the image with another tattoo of dogs.

In a video posted to Instagram Wednesday afternoon, Platner elaborated that the design was chosen from a flash tattoo wall while "carousing" with fellow Marines in Split, Croatia.

"We thought it looked cool," he said.

He claimed he had "lived a life dedicated to anti-fascism, anti-racism and anti-Nazism" and was "appalled" to learn it resembled a hate symbol.

A spokesperson for Sanders shared an Axios interview with the senator in which he said that "I'm not overly impressed by a squad of media running around saying, 'what do you think about the tattoo on Graham Platner's chest'" and "between you and me there might be one or two more important issues."

The spokesperson also shared another statement from Sanders in which he said of Platner "I personally think he is an excellent candidate. I'm going to support him, and I look forward to him becoming the next senator in the state of Maine"

Fox News Digital also reached out to Sanders and Platner’s campaign for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Fox News Digital's Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.