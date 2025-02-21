Trump, Maine's governor clash at White House over executive order compliance: 'We'll see you in court'

President Donald Trump sparred with Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills over transgender women in sports, telling her at the White House that she must follow his executive order or "you're not going to get federal funding," to which she replied, "we’ll see you in court."

The blue state is one of several defying Trump’s Feb. 5 executive order preventing trans athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports. Trump threatened Thursday to cut off federal funding to Maine before clashing with Mills this afternoon at a bipartisan meeting of governors.

"You better do it because you're not going to get federal funding," Trump told her.

"We're going to follow the law sir. We'll see you in court," she responded.

"Enjoy your life after governor because I don't think you'll be an elected official afterwards," Trump then said.

Mills released a statement Friday saying that "The State of Maine will not be intimidated by the President's threats."

"If the President attempts to unilaterally deprive Maine school children of the benefit of Federal funding, my Administration and the Attorney General will take all appropriate and necessary legal action to restore that funding and the academic opportunity it provides," she added.

Trump told a gathering of Republican governors in Washington on Thursday that "I heard men are still playing in Maine."

"I hate to tell you this, but we're not going to give them any federal money, they are still saying ‘we want men to play in women’s sports' and I cannot believe that they're doing that… So we’re not going to give them any federal funding, none whatsoever, until they clean that up," he also said.

Trump's executive order, which was signed on Feb. 5, instructed all federal agencies to review grants, programs and policies that fail to comply with the administration's efforts to end "male competitive participation in women’s sports… as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth."

The order also instructed strict Title IX enforcement against any educational institutions or athletic associations that do not comply and demands federal assistance be taken away in such cases.

Shortly after the order was signed, multiple states, including Maine, California, Minnesota and others run primarily by Democrats, indicated that they would not comply with Trump.

The executive director of the primary governing body for high school sports in the state of Maine said athletic teams will continue to determine eligibility based on a student's stated gender identity, despite the president's executive order seeking to keep "men out of women's sports."

