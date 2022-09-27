Gov Ron DeSantis shares what Floridians should do as Hurricane Ian barrels toward state

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Floridians in affected areas should evacuate as Hurricane Ian prepares to hit the state Tuesday on "Hannity."

RON DESANTIS: We have a saying down here in Florida that you hide from the wind, but you run from the water. And I think in situations like this, even a category four storm, we have great building codes. A lot of our structures in Florida can withstand that and most people’s homes, maybe not a mobile home but most people’s homes can do. The problem with this storm is that it is going to generate a massive amount of water and a surge and there’s really no way that you can counteract that if you are someone in the barrier island and even if you are in a nice sturdy home.

If you get 10 feet of storm surge, you know that is potentially going to put your life in jeopardy. What we have said is you don’t get a mulligan on this. You can always go back when the storm passes. And get back in your home. We obviously want you to do that. But this is really, really significant and yes, there are shelters in all of these counties. We also have a deal with the state of Florida and Expedia.

People can go to Expedia.com/Florida and there are hotels that are offering deals in other parts of the state of Florida. One thing we have been pointing out when you’re called to evacuate, it does not mean you need to leave the entire state. It does not mean you need to go hundreds of miles. In a situation like this, where we are concerned about the water, anywhere that is higher ground in a sturdy structure, you know, you are going to be able to ride it out in that. Where we are concerned about is these low-lying areas to places that are very prone to storm surge and to flooding.

