Hurricane Ian: Emergency phone numbers, apps Florida residents should have
Information for Florida residents ahead of Hurricane Ian to prepare for the natural disaster
As Hurricane Ian heads toward the Sunshine State, residents in Florida are advised to keep these emergency phone numbers on hand.
Tampa could suffer its first direct hit from a hurricane in over 100 years. The National Hurricane Center reports life-threatening storm surge is possible along much of Florida’s west coast, with the highest risk from Fort Myers to the Tampa Bay region. Significant river flooding is likely across central Florida.
Parts of Florida could see the effects of the storm as early as Tuesday with hurricane conditions hitting Florida’s west coast Wednesday into Thursday. Ian could also cause considerable flooding in Georgia and South Carolina later in the week.
Florida Emergency Information
- 1-800-342-3557
The Florida State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) has been activated to provide an additional resource for Floridians to receive up-to-date information regarding Hurricane Ian.
State of Florida Emergency Hotline
The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) is a toll-free hotline activated at the time of an emergency to provide an additional resource for those in Florida to receive accurate and up-to-date information regarding an emergency or disaster situation impacting the State of Florida.
Disaster Distress Helpline
- 1-800-985-5990
Call (800) 985-5990 or text "TalkWithUs" for English or "Hablanos" for Spanish to 66746 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.
FEMA Registration
- 800-621-3362
- TTY 800-462-7585
Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services
- 800-435-7352
Elder Affairs
- 800-963-5337
Price Gouging
- 1-866-966-7226
- Report Online
- NO SCAM app
State law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment, needed as a direct result of an officially declared emergency.
Insurance Hotlines
State Farm
- 800-732-5246
Allstate
- 800-547-8676
Citizens
- 866-411-2742
Nationwide
- 800-421-3535
USAA (Military)
- 800-531-8222
Mobile Apps
- Florida Storms - Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Google Play iTunes
- Florida 511 - Get up-to-the-minute, real-time traffic conditions and incident information for the State of Florida with Florida 511.
- FEMA
- Red Cross
- Gas Buddy - Gas stations availability
Traffic Links
- Florida 511 - Get up-to-the-minute, real-time traffic conditions and incident information for the State of Florida with Florida 511.
- Florida Highway Patrol - Florida Highway Patrol Live Traffic Crash and Road Condition Report. Reports are updated every five minutes. Incidents located within city limits also may not show on the map since it is not common practice for FHP to work incidents inside city limits.
- Florida Traffic - Traffic incidents and conditions from Florida 511 and Florida Highway Patrol brought to you by Florida State Emergency Response Team Geographic Information Systems.
Emergency Management by County
- (352)-249-2775 (Open during emergencies or disasters)
- (863) 993-4831
- (863) 773-6373
- (352) 754-4083
- Recorded Message Line (352) 754-4111
- (863) 402-6800
- (813) 272-6600
- (941) 749-3500
- (407) 836-3111
- (727) 847-8137
- (727) 464-3800
- (863) 298-7000
- (941) 861-5000
