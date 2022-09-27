Hurricane Ian: Emergency phone numbers, apps Florida residents should have

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Hurricane Ian heads toward the Sunshine State, residents in Florida are advised to keep these emergency phone numbers on hand.

Tampa could suffer its first direct hit from a hurricane in over 100 years. The National Hurricane Center reports life-threatening storm surge is possible along much of Florida’s west coast, with the highest risk from Fort Myers to the Tampa Bay region. Significant river flooding is likely across central Florida.

Parts of Florida could see the effects of the storm as early as Tuesday with hurricane conditions hitting Florida’s west coast Wednesday into Thursday. Ian could also cause considerable flooding in Georgia and South Carolina later in the week.

Florida Emergency Information

1-800-342-3557

The Florida State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) has been activated to provide an additional resource for Floridians to receive up-to-date information regarding Hurricane Ian.

State of Florida Emergency Hotline

1-800-342-3557

The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) is a toll-free hotline activated at the time of an emergency to provide an additional resource for those in Florida to receive accurate and up-to-date information regarding an emergency or disaster situation impacting the State of Florida.

Disaster Distress Helpline

1-800-985-5990

Call (800) 985-5990 or text "TalkWithUs" for English or "Hablanos" for Spanish to 66746 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.

FEMA Registration

800-621-3362

TTY 800-462-7585

Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services

800-435-7352

Elder Affairs

800-963-5337

Price Gouging

State law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment, needed as a direct result of an officially declared emergency.

Insurance Hotlines

State Farm

800-732-5246

Allstate

800-547-8676

Citizens

866-411-2742

Nationwide

800-421-3535

USAA (Military)

800-531-8222

Mobile Apps

Traffic Links

Florida 511 - Get up-to-the-minute, real-time traffic conditions and incident information for the State of Florida with Florida 511.

Florida Highway Patrol - Florida Highway Patrol Live Traffic Crash and Road Condition Report. Reports are updated every five minutes. Incidents located within city limits also may not show on the map since it is not common practice for FHP to work incidents inside city limits.

Florida Traffic - Traffic incidents and conditions from Florida 511 and Florida Highway Patrol brought to you by Florida State Emergency Response Team Geographic Information Systems.

Emergency Management by County

Citrus County

(352)-249-2775 (Open during emergencies or disasters)

DeSoto County

(863) 993-4831

Hardee County

(863) 773-6373

Hernando County

(352) 754-4083

Recorded Message Line (352) 754-4111

Highlands County

(863) 402-6800

Hillsborough County

(813) 272-6600

Manatee County

(941) 749-3500

Orange County

(407) 836-3111

Pasco County

(727) 847-8137

Pinellas County

(727) 464-3800

Polk County

(863) 298-7000

Sarasota County

(941) 861-5000