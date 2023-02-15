Gov. Kristi Noem: US must make sure China can't set up shop next door and conduct surveillance on us

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem spoke about the importance of protecting the U.S. against spying from China on " Special Report ."

CHINA THREATENS 'COUNTERMEASURES' AGAINST US ENTITIES AFTER SPY CRAFT SHOOTDOWN

GOV. NOEM: If you look at that instance that happened up in North Dakota where China came in and bought up some of the land that was near their Air Force base, the federal government did not address that situation. In fact, they said that their hands were tied, that they couldn't do anything about it. You know, I am a farmer. I've spent my entire life earning my living from farming until I got into government. I also served in Congress and was on the committee that negotiated our trade agreements, that worked on making sure we had markets open to our farmers and ranchers so they could feed the world.

That is why I've taken the approach that I have in proposing this board, that we have some people with the expertise and the discernment to look and evaluate every single purchase that comes from a country like China and go through that recommendation process and then the governor has the ability to say yes or no.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP