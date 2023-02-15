Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

China threatens 'countermeasures' against US entities after spycraft shootdown

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin remains vague on proposed countermeasures in press conference Wednesday

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Mark Esper: Recovered spy craft could indicate what China was looking for Video

Mark Esper: Recovered spy craft could indicate what China was looking for

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper weighs in after a large portion of the Chinese spy craft was retrieved from the Atlantic Ocean.

The People's Republic of China threatened Wednesday to take action against U.S. agencies responsible for destroying and recovering one of its surveillance balloons. 

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin made the vague threat during a press conference.

CHINA CALLS US 'TRIGGER-HAPPY' ON DEFENDING AIRSPACE AFTER 'OBJECTS' SHOT DOWN

Chinese Spy Balloon recovered

Chinese Spy Balloon recovered (NORAD/NORTHCOM - DVIDS)

"China firmly opposes this and will take countermeasures in accordance with the law against the relevant U.S. entities that undermine China’s sovereignty and security," said Wang.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been highly critical of the U.S. government's handling of the situation in recent weeks, accusing government officials of making a spectacle out of a delicate situation.

TIMELINE: FOURTH FLYING OBJECT DOWNED BY US MILITARY IN 8 DAYS

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin attends a regular press conference on May 24, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin attends a regular press conference on May 24, 2022 in Beijing, China. (VCG via Getty Images)

Wang did not elaborate on what the proposed "countermeasures" might be, but the spokesman promised that the communist nation will "resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and its legitimate rights and interests."

The surveillance balloons shot down by the U.S. government on Feb. 4 over the waters off the coast of South Carolina has been a daily topic of discussion for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, on Saturday, Feb. 4.

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, on Saturday, Feb. 4. (Chad Fish via AP)

"We do need to point out, however, that the U.S.'s downing of the unmanned airship with advanced missiles is a trigger-happy overreaction," Wang said in a press conference on Monday. "Many in the U.S. have been asking ‘what good can such costly action possibly bring to the U.S. and its taxpayers?’"

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com