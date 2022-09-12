Gov. Greg Abbott on increased border crossings: 'This is Biden's fault pure and simple'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott responds Monday to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot calling him un-Christian-like after he bussed migrants to her city on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

GOV. GREG ABBOTT: Jesse, it was the most astonishing thing I have ever seen. She is the epitome of being a hypocrite. Being a hypocrite for doing exactly what she was criticizing me for but also not even acknowledging what President Biden has done. President Biden has been flying migrants these migrants, around the country, something in darkness of night, and she's never said a word about what he's done. And you pointed out Kamala Harris, who hasn’t done anything to secure the border. The fact of the matter is this is an American problem, and Americans across the country are going to have to come to grips with the reality we have a broken border.

2 MORE MIGRANT BUSES FROM TEXAS ARRIVE IN NYC AS BORDER CRISIS CONTINUES

By the way, Jesse, a border that before President Biden took office, we had the lowest number of illegal border crossings in decades. President Trump had solved this. And Biden decimated everything that President Trump had done to fix the border. This is Biden’s fault, pure and simple.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: