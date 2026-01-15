Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Fox News Flash

Secretary Noem says Gov Walz rejected DHS help as protests grip Minneapolis

City on edge after fatal ICE-related shooting and separate shooting involving federal agent

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
close
Noem says Walz dismissed federal help: 'You let your city burn' Video

Noem says Walz dismissed federal help: 'You let your city burn'

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joins ‘America’s Newsroom’ to discuss her recent call with Gov. Tim Walz, protests and I.C.E. enforcement in Minnesota and President Donald Trump's authority under the Insurrection Act.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz rejected her offer of help in Minneapolis as federal agents continue operating in the city amid protests.

Tensions have remained high in Minneapolis following a fatal, officer-involved shooting on Jan. 7 and a separate, non-fatal incident on Wednesday. 

Noem argued that the media is "helping" Democrats while misrepresenting the situation on the ground.

"Gov. Tim Walz has my phone number. I have called him and talked to him and said, ‘Listen, you let your city burn down in 2020. Don’t do it again,’" Noem said Thursday on "America’s Newsroom."

AGITATORS CLASH WITH FEDERAL OFFICERS AFTER ANOTHER ICE SHOOTING IN MINNEAPOLIS

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem sits at a table speaking with ranchers and border officials during a discussion.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem participates in a roundtable discussion with local ranchers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees in Brownsville, Texas, on Jan. 7.

"You see a lot of news reports out there that it was another I.C.E. shooting. They didn’t report anything about the weapons or the fact that these individuals came out of a home to beat him mercilessly with a shovel and that he had to protect his own life," Noem said of the non-fatal shooting.

KRISTI NOEM FACES IMPEACHMENT EFFORT IN HOUSE AS 70 DEMS PUSH OBSTRUCTION OF CONGRESS CHARGE

Noem blamed rhetoric from Democratic leaders, including Walz, for escalating the violence. She called their anti-I.C.E. messaging "extremely reckless" and noted she spoke with Walz several days ago and offered the support of the Department of Homeland Security.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz stands at a podium speaking during a press conference at the State Capitol.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announces he will not seek reelection during a press conference at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Jan. 5. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)

"I said, ‘Sir, listen — Tim, you know, with the situation, what’s going on. We are enforcing federal law. If you don’t like the laws, go change them, but don’t do it by giving place to these protesters and rioters that are perpetuating violence,’" Noem said.

MINNEAPOLIS MAYOR FREY REFUSES TO WALK BACK ‘GET THE F--- OUT’ MESSAGE TO ICE

"I said, ‘You have my personal cell phone. You call me. If you need me, you call me. We will be there to help back you up — but protect your city, protect your state,’" she added.

Protesters and law enforcement clash outside an ICE facility as demonstrators attempt to block federal agents’ vehicles from leaving.

Protesters clash with law enforcement outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) facility in Minneapolis on Jan. 8. (Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Noem said Walz responded by noting they have different views on the situation in Minnesota.

Walz and other Democratic officials have been critical of DHS immigration enforcement operations in the state. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has repeatedly criticized I.C.E.’s presence in the city, arguing it is contributing to what he described as statewide "chaos."

Fox News Digital reached out to Walz's press office for a statement and did not receive a response by press time. 

DHS provides statement on another ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

Close modal

Continue