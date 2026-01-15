Secretary Noem says Gov Walz rejected DHS help as protests grip Minneapolis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz rejected her offer of help in Minneapolis as federal agents continue operating in the city amid protests.

Tensions have remained high in Minneapolis following a fatal, officer-involved shooting on Jan. 7 and a separate, non-fatal incident on Wednesday.

Noem argued that the media is "helping" Democrats while misrepresenting the situation on the ground.

"Gov. Tim Walz has my phone number. I have called him and talked to him and said, ‘Listen, you let your city burn down in 2020. Don’t do it again,’" Noem said Thursday on "America’s Newsroom."

"You see a lot of news reports out there that it was another I.C.E. shooting. They didn’t report anything about the weapons or the fact that these individuals came out of a home to beat him mercilessly with a shovel and that he had to protect his own life," Noem said of the non-fatal shooting.

Noem blamed rhetoric from Democratic leaders, including Walz, for escalating the violence. She called their anti-I.C.E. messaging "extremely reckless" and noted she spoke with Walz several days ago and offered the support of the Department of Homeland Security.

"I said, ‘Sir, listen — Tim, you know, with the situation, what’s going on. We are enforcing federal law. If you don’t like the laws, go change them, but don’t do it by giving place to these protesters and rioters that are perpetuating violence,’" Noem said.

"I said, ‘You have my personal cell phone. You call me. If you need me, you call me. We will be there to help back you up — but protect your city, protect your state,’" she added.

Noem said Walz responded by noting they have different views on the situation in Minnesota.

Walz and other Democratic officials have been critical of DHS immigration enforcement operations in the state. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has repeatedly criticized I.C.E.’s presence in the city, arguing it is contributing to what he described as statewide "chaos."

Fox News Digital reached out to Walz's press office for a statement and did not receive a response by press time.