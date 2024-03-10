GOP rep spotlights 3 key pieces of evidence that the Biden family ‘contradicted’ their business coverup

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., joined ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to reveal the most convincing pieces of evidence Republicans have gathered that prove Joe Biden to be involved in his family's alleged influence-peddling scheme.

BYRON DONALDS: We now know that Hunter Biden did bring Joe Biden to this dinner at Cafe Milano. It has been talked about in various deposition transcripts from Tony Bobulinski to Devin Archer. When we asked Hunter Biden, he couldn't recall. You have the text message famously about requesting money from Chairman Zhao. The money showed up a week later. Hunter Biden, under oath, said he was high, can't remember the text message. But photos from the laptop from hell demonstrate that he actually was at Joe Biden's house on the day that the text message was sent. So you have Hunter Biden contradicting himself. That's evidence piece number one.

COMER ALLEGEDLY UNCOVERS PATTERN IN BIDEN FAMILY BUSINESS PROBE: 'VERY CONCERNING'

Evidence piece number two is the fact that you have money that flows to Jim Biden on the same day checks are cut to Joe Biden, and then there's calling it a loan, but there are no loan documents that exist. That's number two. And then number three, and most importantly, I think, if you're talking impeachment, Joe Biden has woefully violated immigration law in the United States. He has also violated Supreme Court ruling when it comes to student loans, and he does it with impunity. So, I believe it's partly the oversight investigation, but it's also the willfulness of Joe Biden to ignore the Supreme Court and to not faithfully take care to execute the laws of the United States when it comes to border security.