'Good Morning America' skips border crisis in interview with DHS secretary, discusses holiday travel instead

"Good Morning America" co-host Michael Strahan skipped over addressing the border crisis while interviewing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday.

Instead of asking Mayorkas about the historic crisis plaguing the U.S. southern border, Strahan chose to focus his interview questions on holiday travel over Memorial Day weekend.

Throughout the slightly longer than three-minute interview, the two discussed safety when it came to flying, including mask mandates in airports and airplanes, the potential requirement for the use of vaccine passports, and recent violence against flight attendants.

The border was not once mentioned, and that held true for the remainder of the two-hour ABC program.

The liberal network, along with CBS and NBC, has largely avoided negative coverage of the issues that have plagued President Biden's administration since taking office in January. According to the conservative Media Research Center's analysis of nightly news programs, coverage of Biden's first months in office by the big three networks was mostly positive at 59 percent.

Another analysis showed a massive reduction in coverage of the border crisis by the same networks between Mar. 1 and Apr. 30, with reporting on the crisis declining 61 percent as the already historic number of border apprehensions slightly increased in the same period.

While Strahan and Mayorkas chose to talk about an expected surge of travelers over the weekend, border patrol officers have been dealing with a multi-decade high surge of migrants at the border.

Mayorkas was forced to defend the Biden administration over its handling of the crisis during a Wednesday congressional hearing as House Republicans accused it of encouraging the surge with loosened immigration policies. He has repeatedly insisted the border is "closed."

While Mayorkas told Congress he didn't believe statistics showing Biden administration policies have led to as little as one arrest every two months per ICE agent, he did make one thing clear in his Friday interview: there will be long lines at airports this weekend.

