Mainstream news networks face criticism for significantly reduced coverage of worsening border crisis

New numbers compiled by the Media Research Center showed a significant reduction in mainstream media coverage of the border crisis, even as the situation continues to worsen for the Biden administration.

The conservative MRC released its report Wednesday showing coverage of the crisis by ABC, CBS and NBC in their evening newscasts declined 61% between Mar. 1 and Apr. 30, while border apprehensions increased by 3% from already historic levels within the same period.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., was among those who slammed the lack of coverage of the migrant surge and housing crisis.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 173,348 apprehensions at the border for the month of March, followed by 178,622 for the month of April.

Despite the lack of television coverage, NBC News' website did report Tuesday that the increase marked the highest number of border apprehensions in any given month in 21 years, even surpassing the spike seen in 2019 under former President Donald Trump's administration.

According to the MRC, the three major networks gave 113 minutes of coverage to the border crisis in the month of March, but only 44 minutes of coverage in the month of April.

The MRC also stated in its report that the networks largely covered for President Biden by failing to mention what critics call his role in contributing to the crisis, such as his removal of some Trump administration policies that encouraged more people to cross the border. The report stated less than one-third of the outlets' reports included any reference to Biden's policies bearing responsibility.