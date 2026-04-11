Bryson DeChambeau implodes on 18th hole at the Masters with triple bogey to miss the cut

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Bryson DeChambeau was one hole away from playing the weekend at the Masters.

DeChambeau, 32, was 3-over heading into the 18th hole and below the cut line at 4-over but imploded at the very end.

DeChambeau’s errant tee shot ended up in the pinestraw under a tree. He punched out from under the tree, but hit it too strongly, as the ball rolled into the bunker right by the green.

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At this point, DeChambeau needed an up-and-down to shoot par and play into the weekend, setting up a critical bunker shot. DeChambeau tried to land his bunker shot just on the edge of the sand trap for it to roll onto the green.

Instead, he landed it at the top of the ridge of the bunker, and the ball rolled back down the bunker. DeChambeau, stunned by the shot, turned and looked at his caddie in disbelief.

Needing to hole out his second bunker shot to miraculously save par and his Masters chances, DeChambeau made it out of the bunker, but nowhere close to the hole as his ball rolled off the green and onto the fairway.

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The California native chipped the ball to 12 feet from 24 yards out before two-putting for triple bogey.

The triple bogey brought DeChambeau to 6-over and behind the cut line. It was the first time he had missed the cut at Augusta since 2023.

DeChambeau was not the only notable name to miss the cut, as last year’s U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun also missed the cut at 5-over.

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Spaun’s missed cut was even more surprising because he won the Valero Texas Open last Sunday.

Rory McIlroy leads the Masters at 12-under, taking a historic six-shot lead into the weekend as he looks to win his second straight title at Augusta.

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