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The Masters

Bryson DeChambeau implodes on 18th hole at the Masters with triple bogey to miss the cut

DeChambeau was under the cut line before his disastrous finish

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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Bryson DeChambeau was one hole away from playing the weekend at the Masters.

DeChambeau, 32, was 3-over heading into the 18th hole and below the cut line at 4-over but imploded at the very end.

DeChambeau’s errant tee shot ended up in the pinestraw under a tree. He punched out from under the tree, but hit it too strongly, as the ball rolled into the bunker right by the green.

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Bryson DeChambeau reacting to his shot on the fairway at Augusta National Golf Club

Bryson DeChambeau reacts to his shot from the fairway on the second hole during the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 10, 2026. (Eric Gay/AP Photo)

At this point, DeChambeau needed an up-and-down to shoot par and play into the weekend, setting up a critical bunker shot. DeChambeau tried to land his bunker shot just on the edge of the sand trap for it to roll onto the green.

Instead, he landed it at the top of the ridge of the bunker, and the ball rolled back down the bunker. DeChambeau, stunned by the shot, turned and looked at his caddie in disbelief.

Needing to hole out his second bunker shot to miraculously save par and his Masters chances, DeChambeau made it out of the bunker, but nowhere close to the hole as his ball rolled off the green and onto the fairway.

RORY MCILROY TAKES LARGEST 36-HOLE LEAD IN MASTERS HISTORY AFTER INCREDIBLE FINISH TO SECOND ROUND

Bryson DeChambeau reacting on the 18th green at Augusta National Golf Club

Bryson DeChambeau reacts after his ball rolled down the slope on the 18th green during the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 10, 2026. (Grace Smith/Imagn Images)

The California native chipped the ball to 12 feet from 24 yards out before two-putting for triple bogey.

The triple bogey brought DeChambeau to 6-over and behind the cut line. It was the first time he had missed the cut at Augusta since 2023.

DeChambeau was not the only notable name to miss the cut, as last year’s U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun also missed the cut at 5-over.

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Bryson DeChambeau watching his tee shot on the 12th hole at Augusta National Golf Club

Bryson DeChambeau watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 10, 2026. (Eric Gay/AP Photo)

Spaun’s missed cut was even more surprising because he won the Valero Texas Open last Sunday.

Rory McIlroy leads the Masters at 12-under, taking a historic six-shot lead into the weekend as he looks to win his second straight title at Augusta.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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