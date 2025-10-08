Riley Gaines, husband share what's important when it comes to their parenting style

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Riley Gaines and her husband, Louis Barker, opened up on Wednesday about becoming parents to a baby girl and how they plan to raise their child moving forward.

Gaines and Barker welcomed their daughter Margot to the world last week. It’s the first child for the couple. The two appeared on the latest episode of OutKick’s "Gaines for Girls" podcast to talk about a number of topics around their birth, including parenting philosophy.

Gaines said that she and Barker talked about how they were going to go about parenting Margot as she grows up. Barker said it was important to show their daughter that he and Riley are on the same page and are working together as a team rather than individuals.

"But for us, I’ve always wanted to set the example of what a relationship should look like. I’m probably going to get hate for this," he said. "But the way I described this to Riley is that I want Margot and however many kids we have to look at us and be like, ‘Oh yeah, mommy and daddy together and then we’re all here, we’re hanging out.’

"I want them to see that me and Riley are on a team, that we’re on the same page. It’s not mommy versus daddy. It’s mom and dad together. We are one. The one thing I would hate more than anything is for Margot to run to Riley and say, ‘Hey can I do this.’ She says no and she comes to me and I say yes. That inconsistency is something that would drive me nuts."

Gaines said that she agreed with her husband’s approach.

"It makes sense and I think to set that example is an example that kids are lacking No. 1. Like, we see that in how whether it’s kids who think that there’s no consequences," she said. "Like, we see it all the time – kids who are lacking that direction or example in the home. And we see it in the world, in our culture, or society or in school or whatever it is. And I think to be that for our kids I think is really important."

Barker made clear there was going to be no "generational trauma" in their household.

"And so, I feel like it’s important to have an example of what a loving relationship looks like. And sure, do we bicker about stuff? Absolutely," he added. "One thing I got big on when we got married is that no matter how irritated we are with each other, whatever has happened, we’re not going to be that couple that sleep in separate rooms. There’s so many parents that do that now and the kids think its normal and that’s not a healthy relationship."

The doting parents spoke about the delivery process, the hospital stay and the first week at home with Margot, among other topics.