LIV Golf CEO teases announcements in 'next 10 days,' talks Bryson DeChambeau's future with LIV

The future of the LIV Tour and its players has become the most important story in the golf world since news broke that the league was losing its primary source of funding after the 2026 season.

Already, several golfers have addressed the Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund backing out of LIV, either saying they have no interest in returning to the PGA Tour or that they believe in the LIV model.

Jon Rahm, on the other hand, seemed to immediately start making other plans in case LIV isn’t able to replace the PIF funding. After years of fighting with the DP World Tour, Rahm settled their outstanding issues and is once again eligible to compete in those events.

Then there’s Bryson DeChambeau. Undoubtedly the biggest star on LIV, and among the top handful of players in the world in both talent and fan interest, DeChambeau has been somewhat cagey as to his next move. His contract with LIV expires after this season, and when asked about returning to the PGA Tour, was non-committal. If anything, he was dismissive of potential penalties he’d face. He also said he'd be happy to commit to YouTube golf full time to grow his already-impressive channel.

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But the current head of LIV Golf, CEO Scott O’Neil, believes DeChambeau is fully committed to staying put.

In a new interview with Alan Bastable at Golf.com, O’Neil spoke about his interest in staying with LIV and contract negotiations.

"Discussions with players are constantly in motion, though DeChambeau's situation naturally commands the most spotlight," O’Neil said. "He has proven to be an exceptional partner, arguably the most popular figure in the sport today. He is winning, embraces the team format, and remains a staunch believer in the LIV vision."

"Bryson is more pro-LIV than I am," O’Neil continued. Surprisingly, DeChambeau also expressed interest in joining meetings with potential new investors. "We actually spoke yesterday [Tuesday] about him joining me for meetings with potential investors," O’Neil explained.. "I believe that will serve as a definitive indicator of exactly what’s going to transpire."

O’Neil also told Bastable that he does have a number in mind that LIV needs to get from outside investors to continue operating, but wouldn’t share the specifics. There are any number of challenges to face, he said, including finding the best fit when it comes to potential partners and focusing on where LIV creates value.

For O’Neil, that’s in expanding the sport to "markets previously starved for elite competition" and honing in on "introducing the concept of team golf to a global audience." LIV, he believes, can make team golf a "permanent fixture." As well as tapping into "nationalism."

"In Australia, fans are out in droves, donning Rippers gear and supporting Cam Smith and his squad with unrivaled intensity. The same energy is felt in South Africa, where national anthems and emotional displays on the first tee suggest that the league has tapped into something truly unique," he said.

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Surprisingly, O’Neil also said that when he took the job in January 2025, he was surprised to see that internal documents showed that the tour’s "biggest critics" made offers to play.

"I looked at all the players who wanted to play for LIV, many of whom would surprise you quite a bit,’ he said. "Our biggest critics all made offers to come play, all of them, every one of them."

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Does that mean players like Rory McIlroy or Tiger Woods? Scottie Scheffler? Adam Scott? Players that have formed the core leadership of the PGA Tour and are building up signature events or other changes on Tour in response to LIV’s model? O’Neil didn’t name anyone specifically, but it’s an interesting revelation nonetheless.

Finally, Bastable asked him what he’d do differently if he were starting LIV up from scratch. O’Neil gave another fascinating answer, implying there are some imminent announcements on the horizon, "I would say a lot of what you’ll see in the next 10 days or so is exactly what we would have built from scratch from the beginning," he said.

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O’Neil’s job is to keep LIV functioning and growing in the wake of the PIF announcement, which means his point of view is obviously slanted in that direction. He repeatedly stressed that he’s enjoying the challenge of putting more funding options together. But if DeChambeau is committed enough to join investor meetings, that’s a good sign for keeping it going past 2026. Or maybe O’Neil is being too optimistic, and DeChambeau wants to see for himself what kind of financial future LIV offers.

It’s a fascinating story with major ramifications, and where it goes from here is anyone’s guess. But if O’Neil is serious about the "next 10 days or so," we might not have to wait long to find out.