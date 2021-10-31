Gold Star father blasts Biden's reported migrant payments as 'completely disrespectful' to military families

A Gold Star father is speaking out against the Biden administration after a report surfaced suggesting the White House is considering awarding $450,000 to separated migrants through taxpayer funds, an amount which could surpass the amount given to some Gold Star families.

David Horton, who lost his son Christopher in Afghanistan, joined "Fox & Friends" on Sunday to discuss the report, calling it "an outrage" and "completely disrespectful" to military families.

REPORTED BIDEN PLAN TO PAY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS $450K COULD SURPASS PAYMENTS TO SOME 9/11, MILITARY FAMILIES

"I think it's another - yet another insult… against our military families and Gold Star families and veterans," Horton explained. "It's just another another slap in the face… It's completely disrespectful."

The families of those lost in the line of duty receive a one-time payment of $100,000. Service members do have the option of opting into a voluntary life insurance policy which maxes out at $400,000, but they do have to contribute to it.

"They've broken the law coming in on our borders and didn't compare that with someone, a patriot like my son, who gave his all on the battlefield of Afghanistan," Horton explained.

Horton continued, "I just, I am outraged. I think this is, you know, you just wonder, where is the outcry against some of these policies that are just there? Unbelievable to me."

The Wall Street Journal reported last week the Biden administration is considering giving payments of $450,000 to each migrant separated during the Trump administration, which could amount to one million dollars for some families.

The report has not yet been confirmed, but if true, the total cost of the expenditure could amount to around $1 billion.