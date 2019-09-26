‘God was telling me don’t give up’: Family returns from church to home engulfed in flames, Bible unscathed

An Alabama family opened up on Fox Nation's "Ainsley's Bible Study" to discuss how they saw God after a devastating fire destroyed their home while at church services, and the miracle they experienced when the family Bible was found unscathed after the blaze.

"The Fireman comes out and he has tears in his eyes, and he says, you have to come and see this...you're not going to believe it," said homeowner Scott Byrd.

Byrd, a veteran and father of four, who has faced what seemed like one battle after another, explained.

In 2014, his two-year-old daughter Shelby was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia and the chemotherapy treatment she needed came with devastating side effects.

"It got to her brain, she couldn't walk, she couldn't talk, she had to learn how to potty train again," an emotional Byrd recalled.

After a long battle with the illness and a prognosis that she'd never recover, Shelby is now in remission in what the Byrd family describes as the first of many miracles they'd experience.

Last January, as the family returned from church on Sunday, they found their home of 22 years engulfed in flames.

The fire destroyed nearly all of their possessions. The family watched in shock when a firefighter approached Mr. Byrd and asked him to come inside.

"He said, you're not going to believe it, and I walk in and I'm like - you know, what could it be, there's nothing left but charcoal and sticks," Byrd recalled.

The fireman showed Byrd his family Bible, which survived the fire unscathed, without a burn mark.

Byrd showed the Bible to Fox Nation viewers. It was in perfect condition.

"There are no burn marks on this bible," he said, "and you can smell smoke when you open it up, which they deal with every week in church."

Byrd attributed his strength to navigate life's challenges to the power of prayer, and said he believes God was sending him a message.

"I just look at that as God telling me, don't give up. And everything that comes at us in life, it's not gonna get us down -- because we know that God is by us and we got our faith, and that's something nobody cake take away," he explained.

"The power of prayer is amazing," Byrd reiterated. "We've been to a point where we didn't know what was gonna happen next and God knew, he blessed us with miracles so many times...and we'll stand strong -- we've got our faith."

