Glenn Greenwald: Trump's hint of peaceful White House exit negates media's 'false hysteria'

Journalist Glenn Greenwald blasted the media for "scaring" people unnecessarily after President Trump recently suggested he would voluntarily leave the White House ahead of an incoming Biden administration.

Ever since Trump launched legal battles challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election, the president has been constantly attacked in the media. CNN anchor Brianna Keilar accused Trump of "undermining democracy," while her colleague Jake Tapper slammed what he called Trump's "clownish failed" "coup" and Anderson Cooper compared the president's actions to those of a "dictator."

During an exchange with reporters on Thursday, President Trump appeared to put such worries to bed.

When one reporter asked if he would leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Biden, Trump responded, "Certainly I will, and you know that.”

On Friday, Greenwald slammed the media's weekslong totalitarianism scare in a series of Twitter messages.

"It's astonishing that the media people who tried scaring the s--- out of everyone by saying there'd be coups & civil wars are now claiming this didn't happen only because they stopped it with their tweets & columns -- instead of admitting they -- again -- spread false hysteria," the journalist reacted to Trump's remarks.

"Same way they spent 3 years screeching Mueller was coming to expose and arrest the criminal Trump/Russia ring. Then -- after Mueller closed his investigation saying he found *no evidence* to prove it & charged *nobody* with conspiring with Russia -- insisted they were right."

Greenwald was referring to the Russia investigation headed by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who concluded there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign despite media hype throughout the first three years of Trump's presidency.

The former Intercept founding editor continued, "The last 5 years of US politics has been driven by a huge sector of the media spreading hysteria, endorsing unhinged conspiracies, predicting coups and civil wars, warning of impending collusion arrests -- all for their own benefit -- then never admitting they were wrong."

Greenwald recently left The Intercept, a liberal news organization he co-founded, after he accused its editors of attempting to censor a piece critical of then-Democratic candidate Biden.

The Intercept’s editor-in-chief Betsy Reed defended her organization in a statement to Washington Post media reporter Erik Wemple. She said Greenwald's decision to resign stemmed from "a fundamental disagreement over the role of editors in the production of journalism and the nature of censorship."