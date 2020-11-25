CNN's Brianna Keilar rips 'lame-duck' Trump for 'undermining democracy,' hails 'sober' Biden's COVID response

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar offered a blistering attack against President Trump while praising President-elect Joe Biden in her opening remarks on Wednesday.

"Now we begin this critical moment in time, America, a nation of contrasts," Keilar began. "A contrasts of two presidents. The lame duck today continuing to undermine democracy, refusing to concede the election that he lost fair and square while his successor is feverishly planning the transition, only getting the resources from the Trump administration to do so just 24 hours ago."

She continued, "Biden is also taking a sober-focused tone on the coronavirus pandemic, which the president has essentially ignored for the past month except to make sure that he got credit for vaccines."

NewsBusters executive editor Tim Graham mocked Keilar's fiery remarks, insisting she's "auditioning for Biden press secretary!"

While Keilar appeared to disparage Trump for taking credit for the vaccines that have stemmed from Operation Warp Speed, her CNN colleague Jake Tapper was more complimentary last week after Moderna announced that its vaccine was 94.5 percent effective.

"This is an unmitigated success and we should acknowledge that," Tapper said. "The Moderna vaccine was done with funds from Operation Warp Speed. .. and I think it's important that people working so hard ... get credit for this. And President Trump was the one who okayed it."

Tapper later added, "All of the scientists, everyone behind this all the way up to President Trump and Vice President Pence, congratulations on this great accomplishment."