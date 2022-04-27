Glenn Greenwald on Russia-Ukraine: What about border dispute justifies US risking annihilation of the planet?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald warned Wednesday that the United States is experiencing the most ‘dangerous foreign policy moment’ in decades.

Greenwald joined Fox Nation’s ‘Tucker Carlson Today’ to stress the importance of the Biden administration’s next moves as they pertain to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, explaining that a nuclear threat is ‘grave.’ He went on to say that the U.S. has ‘drowned’ Ukraine in weapons and military aid, vocalizing his concern that such involvement could jeopardize not just our country, but the whole world.

KREMLIN ESCALATES RHETORIC AND CLAIMS UKRAINE IS DEVELOPING NUCLEAR WEAPONS

"Every 10 days, the Biden administration announces another $300, $600 million in new military assistance to Ukraine," Greenwald told Carlson. "We are having intelligence officials on the ground, not just training, but providing intelligence targeting to the Ukrainian military. It is the classic proxy war, and it's increasingly becoming not just a proxy war, but one in which we're barely disguising our involvement…"

Greenwald's comments came on the heels of Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov warning of a nuclear war risk over Ukraine Monday.



NEW ‘TUCKER CARLSON ORIGINALS’ EPISODE DEPICTS GRAPHIC LA CRIMES, RESULT OF DA GASCÓN'S LEFTIST POLICIES

"We're talking about nuclear catastrophe, nuclear annihilation. So, you would risk that only if there were something of equal importance to that danger," said Greenwald of Biden's response to the ongoing conflict overseas.

"What is it from the perspective of an American citizen, or the United States, that is of such grave importance in a border dispute between Ukraine and Russia that justifies risking the annihilation of the planet over?" Greenwald posited.



"Obviously, if Russia attacked the United States, if they invaded the United States, if they were searching to kill American citizens, that calculus would be radically different," he added. "That isn't the case."

Greenwald explained that Russia and Ukraine have a very long, complicated cultural and geopolitical history that very few people in the United States can even begin to understand.

"And we are yet again trying to dictate and manipulate the outcome of a group of people and of a place to which we have almost no connection" Greenwald continued, "That would be Iraq and Afghanistan, Libya and Syria, and all the places where-- Vietnam-- all the places where we've done that so many times with great failure."

"But in this case, we're doing it against and to the world's largest nuclear power. And for what, who is benefiting from it? I think that's the question that we just simply don't ask," Greenwald stressed.



CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION



To watch more of Tucker Carlson's interview with Glenn Greenwald, visit foxnation.com and subscribe today.