Glenn Greenwald lampoons ‘liberal corporate journalists’ for concern about rise in hate on Twitter

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald mocked "liberal corporate journalists" Wednesday for their attacks on journalist Matt Taibbi while decrying the proliferation of "hate" on Twitter.

Last Friday, Taibbi reported on the "Twitter Files," exposing internal Twitter communications about suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020. Since then, he released "supplemental" information, noting, "Twitter Deputy General Counsel (and former FBI General Counsel) Jim Baker was fired. Among the reasons? Vetting the first batch of ‘Twitter Files’ – without knowledge of new management."

Taibbi has faced massive backlash from the left for this reporting, with several journalists and prominent Twitter users accusing him of doing "P.R. for the world's richest man."

Greenwald used the backlash as an opportunity to satirize the outrage of liberal journalists using so-called "online trust and safety experts" to complain about the alleged rise of hate on Twitter under Elon Musk, which he has denied.

"BREAKING: As an online safety expect: my preliminary study reveals a severe spike over the last 5 days in hate speech and united attacks from liberal corporate journalists against @MTaibbi, followed by visible spikes in personal attacks and violent rhetoric toward him generally," Greenwald wrote Wednesday morning.

In a following tweet, he mocked the idea that some of the most powerful people in politics are endangered by online criticism:

"As an online safety expert, I know it's important that my deeply empirical, data-driven work be open to critiques from others in the community. @EliLake argues I'm insufficiently sensitive to the marginalized group known as ‘top FBI and corporate lawyers.’"

Greenwald retweeted a post from podcaster and Commentary magazine contributing editor Eli Lake citing the "latest studies in disinformation and stochastic terrorism," and suggesting that "former senior FBI officials are one of the most vulnerable communities online. The fact that @ggreenwald would ignore this data driven scholarship and still mock their lived experiences is reprehensible."

Dictionary.com defines stochastic terrorism as "the public demonization of a person or group resulting in the incitement of a violent act, which is statistically probable but whose specifics cannot be predicted."

Greenwald finished his Twitter thread by tweeting a humorously bogus chart, similar to those released by anti-hate organizations, drawing a web of loose connections among left-wing journalists and organizations.

"One striking aspect in this preliminary data is one can immediately see the hate-vectors driving the bulk of the attacks on Taibbi: NBC News' [Ben Collins] and @BrandyZadrozny, WashPost's @TaylorLorenz, @justinbaragona of the Daily Beast tabloid, and several NYT tech reporters."

Fourth Watch editor Steve Krakauer responded in kind to the satirical chart.

"I was skeptical of this, but now I can see from the chart how serious this problem is. There is only one solution: We must rid this platform of the dangerous vectors of hate," he tweeted.

New York Post contributor Rav Arora posted a similar reply.

"Alarming statistics on the rise of malicious attacks against @mtaibbi. Hate is unacceptable. It should be censored. I hope Matt recovers from his PTSD from all this," he wrote.

Author and Washington Examiner columnist Tim Carney praised Greenwald for the quality of his satire, "Lol. He has the hall-monitor/tech reporter/disinformation expert voice down perfectly. Well done."