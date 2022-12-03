Left-wing NBC reporter Ben Collins crushed for ‘meltdown’ about ‘Twitter Files’: ‘I hope you find healing’

NBC reporter Ben Collins attempted to discredit the revelations of the "The Twitter Files" Friday evening but was swiftly slammed by prominent conservatives on the platform.

Collins, whose role has been more of a TV commentator crying foul on conservatives (he hasn’t published or contributed to an NBC report since November 10), posted several tweets dismissing the Twitter revelations as they were posted Friday night.

"The Twitter Files," a thread of tweets written by journalist Matt Taibbi at the behest of new Twitter owner Elon Musk, unveiled internal communications between Twitter employees as they made the decision to censor the New York Post Hunter Biden Laptop story days ahead of the 2020 election.

CBS VERIFIES HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP, BECOMING LATEST NEWS OUTLET TO PIVOT AFTER DISMISSING SCANDAL IN 2020

The documents revealed that political figures, including people from both the Biden and Trump campaigns had access to Twitter staff to request censorship of tweets they didn’t like. Though, as Taibbi stated, the left-wing bias of Twitter employees made them more receptive to Democrat requests.

The other revelations showed that high level Twitter employees were unsure whether they could justify using emergency measures to censor the New York Post’s report, but they stifled it anyway. Former Twitter Global Head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth reportedly cited the "lessons of 2016" in justifying the censorship.

Collins dismissed the significance of these revelations, unleashing ad hominem attacks on Taibbi for reporting them.

He wrote, "Imagine throwing it all away to do PR work for the richest person in the world. Humiliating s***."

Mainstream media critics slammed the tweet and its author, accusing Collins of having a "meltdown."

That’s how GOP rapid response staffer Jake Schneider described Collins’ tweet. He wrote, "Please keep tweeting. Your meltdown is hilarious."

JAMES WOODS FIRES BACK AT TWITTER, VOWS TO SUE OVER CENSORSHIP ON 'TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT'

Independent journalist Andy Ngo blasted Collins, tweeting, "You have so much bitterness and contempt against other people. I hope you find healing in your life."

Conservative journalist Jim Stinson defended Taibbi, stating, "Taibbi got the story. You didn't. You think cleaning the closet and the toilet for the Security State and the DNC makes you a journalist. It doesn't."

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller described Collins attitude as, "Guy who pretends to be journalist on TV mad at scoop."

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern tweeted, "Ben, you should cry more."

Political consultant Peter D’Abrosca turned the tables on Collins, tweeting, "Corporate media is literally just PR for rich people. Imagine having such little self-awareness?"

Conservative author John Hawkins replied, "Someone's jealous they got out scooped..."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And independent journalist Alex Berenson took the opportunity to remind Collins of some thin reporting he did in 2021. Berenson tweeted, "Remember when you gleefully reported how Twitter has banned me but never reported that I had sued them in federal court, survived their motion to dismiss, and forced them to reinstate me? Imagine being THAT biased and unwilling to accept reality."